Keith Richards Says He's "Pretty Much Sober Now"

In one of those rare occasions in which you really do need to check if pigs are flying -- Keith Richards has revealed that -- barring the occasional glass of wine or bottle of beer -- as he creeps up to 75, he's essentially sober. Richards -- whose primary poison for years was Stoli and Sunkist -- told Rolling Stone: "It’s been about a year now. I pulled the plug on it. I got fed up with it. It was time to quit. Just like all the other stuff." When asked if it was an adjustment for him, Richards laughed and said, "You can call it that, yeah. But I don’t notice any difference really -- except for I don’t drink. I wasn’t feeling (right). I’ve done it. I didn’t want that anymore. . . It was interesting to play sober."

Rolling Stones guitarist Ron Wood, who's been sober since 2010 explained, "It just wasn’t working anymore, y'know? I think the Keith that we used to know and love had this cutoff point where if he had one more, he’d go over the top and he’d be nasty. The cutoff point became shorter and shorter, y'know, and he realized that."

Wood added that he's felt the difference in the way the two guitarists interact musically on stage: "We’re weaving (guitar parts) a lot more conscientiously now. We’re much more aware of the gaps and the spaces between. We’re in our 70's, but we’re still rocking like we’re 40-year-olds, y'know?”

Keith Richards told us that kicking heroin in the late-1970's was the most important accomplishment of his adult life: "Of course it made an incredible difference; you suddenly feel like you've woken up again. At the same time, that's just my life. That's what I did -- that's the most important thing to me is that I just came through the other end for all of the poor boys that didn't, y'know what I mean? I lost a lot of friends, y'know? And that's ridiculous when you realize so many good people for such a silly reason."

IN OTHER KEITH RICHARDS NEWS

Keith Richards officially deems Chuck Berry's "Run Rudolph Run" the "hippest Christmas song." Last month, in cerebration of both its 40th anniversary and Record Store Day 2018, Richards re-released "Run Rudolph Run" -- his debut solo single -- a special 12-inch vinyl release. The disc is backed with its original B-side, a cover of Jimmy Cliff's 1972 hit "The Harder They Come," and a 2003 recording of Richards with Toots & The Maytals performing "Pressure Drop," that was first released when the single was issued digitally back in 2007.

"Run Rudolph Run" there is still some debate as to who actually wrote the song, with many believing it was actually written by Chuck Berry, but due to the lyrics being based on the song, "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer," the "Father of Rock n' Roll" had to cede the copyright over to that song's composers -- Johnny Marks and Marvin Brodie. Although Keith Richards' version was recorded in 1976, it took another two years until the song made the rounds as a radio promo single, before being released commercially in 1979.

The Rolling Stones guitarist spoke about the song on his ongoing "Ask Keith" video series featured on both KeithRichards.com and YouTube, and explained why he felt the need to remake "Run Rudolph Run" back in the day: "I think, to me, it's the hippest Christmas song there is. I mean, once again, Chuck Berry. . . Beautiful lyrics, beautiful joyful feeling about it, 'tells the story, short and snappy -- and what a great track. The sound of it is amazing. I always said, 'I gotta have a bash at that.' And Ronnie (Wood) and I -- I think we were in L.A., actually, and I threw a bass on and (pianist) Ian Stewart was with us on that. Actually it was just done out of sheer fun. And that's the thing with Christmas songs, y'know? Once a year (laughs) you can pull them out (laughs)."