Keanu Reeves Goes Viral Just Walking Into The Room

June 4, 2019
WOMC Mornings With Stephen Clark and JoAnne Purtan

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix)

Move over, Sad Keanu. The new Keanu Reeves meme has the star walking to music.

After the actor did just that in the Netflix movie Always Be My Maybe, a Twitter account showing Keanu making dramatic entrances to various songs has popped up on Twitter. Here's a sampling.

Keanu Reeves
Walking Into A Room