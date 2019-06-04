Keanu Reeves Goes Viral Just Walking Into The Room

Move over, Sad Keanu. The new Keanu Reeves meme has the star walking to music.

After the actor did just that in the Netflix movie Always Be My Maybe, a Twitter account showing Keanu making dramatic entrances to various songs has popped up on Twitter. Here's a sampling.

so yesterday by hilary duff (dedicated to @keanusgf) pic.twitter.com/zewZxQS8HO — keanu reeves walking to music (@keanuwtm) June 3, 2019

(i've had) the time of my life - bill medley and jennifer warnes pic.twitter.com/b3Avh1P4Rl — keanu reeves walking to music (@keanuwtm) May 31, 2019

(i just) died in your arms tonight - cutting crew pic.twitter.com/86IC0U5qRi — keanu reeves walking to music (@keanuwtm) May 31, 2019

everybody wants to rule the world - tears for fears pic.twitter.com/y62b2LNd5Z — keanu reeves walking to music (@keanuwtm) May 31, 2019

hypnotize -notorious BIG (request by @cosmiccaptains) pic.twitter.com/cCkFG9pvZJ — keanu reeves walking to music (@keanuwtm) May 31, 2019

need you tonight - inxs (request by @villeneuve2049) pic.twitter.com/SlgocW6vz2 — keanu reeves walking to music (@keanuwtm) May 31, 2019