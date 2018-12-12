Kathie Lee Gifford Is Leaving “Today”

After 11 years, it’s been confirmed that Kathie Lee Gifford is saying goodbye to the “Today” show. NBC has announced that Gifford will depart the morning show after its next anniversary on April 7th, 2019.

During the show’s 10 a.m. hour yesterday, Gifford thanked her longtime co-host Hoda Kotb and the two shed some tears as a tissue box hung down from the ceiling in a bittersweet moment.

The two have been an iconic morning television duo since 2008. In a statement, Gifford calls Hoda a “beautiful, talented, extraordinary Egyptian goddess” and announced the news of her departure. She also pays tribute to those behind the camera, “an amazing group of individuals who work tirelessly and joyfully at their jobs, creating an unprecedented four hours of live television.”

“I stayed year after year making a million memories with people I will never forget. I leave ‘Today’ with a grateful heart but I’m truly excited for this new creative season in my life,” she continues. “Many thanks to all the wonderful people who made the years fly by.”

ONE MORE THING! So, who will be taking her place next to Hoda? Apparently, it’s pretty likely it’ll be Jenna Bush Hager. During the announcement of her departure, Gifford herself hinted at her replacement. “I know somebody wonderful will be sitting in this seat afterwards, I have my idea who might be absolutely wonderful,” she said. Hager has reportedly become pretty popular with NBC News honchos and viewers, so she could very well take Gifford's place in front of the camera after the show’s 11th anniversary in April 2019.