Justin Bieber Challenges Tom Cruise To A Fight

For some wierd reason, Justin Bieber called out Tom Cruise on Twitter, challenging him to a fight. Why? We have no idea. No one does. The Twitterverse took this to the next level by having everyone challenge a celebrity that is 31 years oler than them, like Biebs is to Tom Cruise.

Stephen & JoAnne pondered this question and have issued the following challenges. Stephen challenges Queen Elizabeth II, who he thinks doesn't stand a chance against him. JoAnne Purtan is thinking twice about challenging Sir Anthony Hopkins becasue he sacres her. Producer Jason has a bone to pick with Steve Perry of Journey. After all these years, Jason sasy he's gonna show Steve exactly what "South Detroit" really is... Windsor! LOL