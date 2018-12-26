Johnny Depp Dropped From Pirates of the Caribbean Franchise

Johnny Depp will no longer take to the high seas as Jack Sparrow.

The actor has been dropped from the Pirates of the Caribbean movie series. Disney's production chief Sean Bailey tells The Hollywood Reporter, "We want to bring in a new energy and vitality. I love the [Pirates] movies, but ... we want to give it a kick in the pants."

Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are in talks to pen a script for a reboot.

Depp starred in five Pirates movies over 14 years.