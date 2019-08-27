John Travolta Mistake Taylor Swift With Drag Queen At The VMA's

Perhaps John Travolta should just stay away from award shows.

As you may recall, back at the Academy Awards in 2014, Travolta famously mangled the name of Idina Menzel, calling the "Let It Go" singer "Adele Dazeem" in front of 43 million people on live TV.

Video of JOHN TRAVOLTA THE BIGGEST OSCAR FAIL EVER! Idina Menzel BUTCHERED

Travolta, who recently stopped wearing his toupee and is now proudly showing off his bald head, suffered another award show gaffe Monday night at MTV's Video Music Awards. While handing out the moon person award for Video of the Year for "You Need to Calm Down," he nearly handed the award to Drag Race star Jade Jolie!