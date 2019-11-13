John Legend Named Sexiest Man Alive

John Legend is the Sexiest Man Alive!

Of the honor, the 40-year-old singer tells People magazine, “I was excited, but I was a little scared at the same time because it’s a lot of pressure. Everyone’s going to be picking me apart to see if I’m sexy enough to hold this title. I’m [also> following Idris Elba, which is not fair and is not nice to me!”

Wife Christy Teigen tweeted, "I cannot WAIT for people to get mad about John being the sexiest man alive. It's my new Starbucks holiday cup."

Other previous winners include Dwayne Johnson, David Beckham and, like Legend, coaches at The Voice Blake Shelton and Adam Levine.

Legend is used to getting awards. He's only the 14th person to win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.