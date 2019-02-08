JOHN DINGELL: Longest-Serving Member of Congress Dead at 92

John Dingell, the longest-serving member of the House of Representatives, died on Thursday. He was 92.

The tough-talking Democrat began his stint in Congress in 1955, when he completed his late father's term and eventually went on to obtain legendary status.

Dingell's wife, Debbie, who was voted in as his replacement, was at his side when he passed away at their Michigan home, according to Debbie Dingell's office. They released a statement that said, "He was a lion of the United States Congress and a loving son, father, husband, grandfather, and friend. He will be remembered for his decades of public service to the people of Southeast Michigan, his razor sharp wit, and a lifetime of dedication to improving the lives of all who walk this earth."

He was one of the better commentators on Twitter. Here is a compliation of some of his recent best...

Someone told me that the man behind everyone's favorite cup of coffee might run for President and I just want to wish @TimHortons the very best. You have my support. — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) January 29, 2019

Cut the damn “dilly dilly” crap — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) February 5, 2018