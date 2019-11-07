John Cena Granted More Than 600 Make-A-Wish Requests

In addition to “wrestler” and “actor,” we can add “philanthropist” to John Cena’s résumé. With over 600 wishes granted, Cena has granted more wishes than any celebrity in history. In a recent interview with People magazine, Cena recalled the first day he met one wisher – a young fan of WWE. “I said ‘If you ever need me for this ever, I don’t care what I’m doing, I will drop what I’m doing and be involved because I think that’s the coolest thing.” Cena also gets the most requests at Make a Wish; other stars don’t usually pass 300. Make a Wish isn’t the only charity that Cena supports: he recently donated $500,000 to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and the California Fire Foundation – both chosen by Paramount Pictures, the studio behind Cena’s upcoming film “Playing with Fire.”

Video of John Cena on why Make-A-Wish means so much to him | SportsCenter | ESPN