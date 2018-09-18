JoAnne talks with Gina Spehn about fundraiser Friday to help families facing cancer

September 18, 2018
WOMC Mornings With Stephen Clark and JoAnne Purtan

Friday, September 21st, the New Day Foundation for Families is holding a fundraiser at the Atheneum Hotel in Detroit.

New Day helps people facing cancer with emotional and financial support. They believe no family should fight cancer alone or make unthinkable choices between medical treatment and providing basic necessities. Cancer Related Financial Toxicity (CRFT) reaches beyond the high cost of cancer care, directly impacting the life expectancy of cancer patients, so New Day steps in to help.

JoAnne Purtan sat down with her friend Gina Spehn to talk about New Day Foundation. New Day was started by Gina and her husband after their first spouses both died from cancer. Now their son is fighting brain cancer. 

Their story is one of heartache and hope, as you'll see in this interview. 

You can learn more about New Day Foundation for Families and the Hope Shines Gala here

 

New Day Foundation
cancer

