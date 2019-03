"Fixer Upper" star Joanna Gaines was spotted hanging out with Jennifer Lopez recently in Malibu. Are J-Lo and Alex Rodriguez are looking to remodel their $6.5 Million beach house?

BACKGRID/HollywoodPipeline.com

TV cameras were seen with them filming. Will this be a new special? Maybe on Chip & Joanna Gaines' new network? Are we excited? YES!!!!!!!

BACKGRID/HollywoodPipeline.com