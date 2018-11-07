JJ's a kid at heart: He likes to build Lego sets

Check out the cool Lego set Jim Johnson and his son recently built! JJ says he loves building Lego sets, and maybe that's why he never appears stressed.

Lego building blocks -- the popular children's toy, are said to help adults with anxiety.

This news comes on the heels of Lego's new blocks for adults called Forma. Lego is said to help adults escape from everyday pressure, but is this really true? Taiwanese researchers recently asked a group of employees to take part in a "Lego-based workplace stress reduction workshop." The participants took psychological questionnaires of mood and depression before and after their two hour lego sessions. The researchers say that although the lego sessions did not reduce scores of depression, it had an immediate impact on scores of anxiety.

Forma will hit shelves before Christmas.