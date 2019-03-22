Jimmy Carter Becomes America's Oldest Living President

Jimmy Carter hit a milestone on Thursday evening. He became the longest-living American president.

The 39th president of the U.S. is now 94 years and 172 days old. That passes George H.W. Bush, who was 94 and 171 days old when he died in November.

Deanna Congielo, a spokeswoman for the Carter Center told NBC News, "We at The Carter Center are grateful for his long life of service that has benefited millions of the world's poorest people."

Following his presidency, Carter became known as the "active ex-president." In 2002, he won a Nobel Prize and he continued to be known for his work for Habitat for Humanity in conjunction with the Carter Work Project.