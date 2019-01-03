Jimmy Buffett RETURNS!

He's BAAAACK!! Jimmy Buffett returs to DTE Energy Music Theater on Tuesday, July 16th for the Son Of A Son Of A Sailor Tour. In honor of the 40th anniversary of the iconic Son Of A Son Of A Sailor LP, Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will take the stage playing the hits for all of the Parrotheads out there! Songs like "Cheesburger in Paradise" as well as “Livingston Saturday Night” and “Cowboy in the Jungle.”

Tickets go on sale Friday January 11th at 10:00 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com and WOMC.com!