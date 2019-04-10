Jason Lost The 60-Second Bracket Challenge And Pays Off Debt

At the beginning of March Madness, Stephen & JoAnne along with their producer Jason filled out a bracket. But they only had 60 seconds to fill it out. After the NCAA Championship game was over and Virginia was crown National Champions, it was time to find out who won the 60-second-challenge. Whoever lost the challenge had to dye their hair the color of the winning team.

JoAnne Purtan won the challenge. Stephen Clark came in 2nd and Jason lost, meaning he had to dye his hair Virginia Blue.

Today he paid off his debt...