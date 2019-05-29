Jack Hawksworth Ready For Belle Isle And Detroit Grand Prix Weekend

Driver of the Lexus #14, Jack Hawksworth is ready for his return to Belle Isle for the Detroit Grand Prix! Jack will be a part of Saturday’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race at Belle Isle as part of the Detroit GP race weekend!

Jack drives the Lexus RC F GT3 for AIM Vasser Sullivan in IMSA’s GTD class. Jack and teammate Richard Heistand won the most recent IMSA race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in early May. It marked the first win for the newly-formed team in just its third start. Team is owned by Indy Car champion Jimmy Vasser and his business partner James “Sulli” Sullivan.