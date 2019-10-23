Instagram Will Ban Filters That resemble Any Plastic Surgery

Say goodbye to plastic surgery face filters on Instagram, with Spark AR, the company behind Instagram’s new library of face filters, recently announcing that it’s going to ban “all effects associated with plastic surgery.” That means filters that make people look as if they’ve had lip injections, cheek fillers, brow lifts, or other plastic surgeries will be barred, and some are predicting it will also target user-generated filters like “Plastica” and “Bad Botox.” Already gone is the “Fix Me” filter, which put pen marks on a user’s face like those drawn on before surgery with notes that said, “fix me,” and added bruises as if they’d just had a facelift. The ban is being put in place as part of what the company calls its “well-being policies,” and comes after Instagram last month announced a crackdown on advertising diet products to people under age 18 and making “miraculous claims” about their results.