Husband Gives Wife A Birthday Cake In The Shape Of Her Favorite Thing... An Amazon Package!

When it comes to being a sassy spouse, this instance literally takes the cake. Emily McGuire admits she's a frequent and "proud" Amazon shopper, receiving an average of two to three packages from the company weekly. Her husband, Waylon, is well aware of her habit, to the point that he ordered a cake for her recent birthday that looks just like an Amazon package. It even had a personalized shipping label and Amazon Prime tape. Emily says the cake was delicious and that upon seeing it she laughed, and says, "In that moment, I knew my husband 'gets me.'"

