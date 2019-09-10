From Hoops To Combat Boots; Former NBA Star Graduates Army Ranger School

Four years ago, Marshall Plumlee was celebrating an NCAA basketball title with the Duke Blue Devils. These days, he's celebrating his graduation from the very tough Army Ranger School in Fort Benning, Georgia.

During his time at Duke, Plumlee was commissioned into the U.S. Army through the university's ROTC program. Then after college, the seven-footer spent parts of two seasons in the NBA with the New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucs. During his time with the Knicks, he enlisted in the New York National Guard.

With his basketball career not going as well as he had hoped, he entered Ranger School. He graduated last Friday and immediately transitioned into active duty service.