Forget Gingerbread Houses, Oreo Wants You To Decorate A Cookie House

Gingerbread houses are so last year! This year, the great folks from Oreo have introduced a cookie house made of Oreo!!! You can find them at CVS or Big Lots and they only cost anywhere from $10 -$14!! Much like a gingerbread house-making kit, the Oreo kit includes pre-baked chocolate cookie pieces, icing, Oreo cookies, Oreo mini cookies, fruity gummies and candy jewels so you can decorate your chocolatey holiday house.

