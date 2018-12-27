High School Wrestler Forced To Cut Dreadlocks Before Match

A 16-year-old New Jersey student athlete was forced to cut his dreadlocks before his high school wrestling match. According to the ref, his hair did not comply with the rules and regulations of the state. Andrew Johnson (the wrestler in question) was given a choice, forfeit the match or cut the dreads. He decided to cut the dreads. The trainer for hte school came onto the mat and cut his dreads off in a video that has gone viral and sparked outrage.

Andrew went on to win the match and his parents have hired an attorney to fight the school, the district and the state high school athletic commision.