Local Student Takes Senior Pics With Detroit Lions

Emma Flaishans will be going into her senior year at Riverview High School and she decided she was going to stand out from all of her fellow students when it came to Senior Pics.

Emma and her family have been Detroit Lions season ticket holders for four seasons. Their whole basement is the Lions Den and is covered in memorabilia and autographed jerseys. Emma took her love for the Honolulu Blue and Silver to the next level when she decided to tweet and put a sign together encouraging the team and coaches to show up for her senior pictures at Ford Field. Sam Martin and Romeo Okwara came through the tunnel to surprise her! Well done Emma!