Hero Teen Catches Baby That Fell From Second-Story Window

A teen in Turkey was at the right place at the right time – and is being hailed a hero – after he caught a toddler who fell from a second-story window.

17-year-old Feuzi Zabaat was walking by an apartment building when he saw a little girl playing near an open second story window. Apparently two-year-old Doha Muhammed had wandered away from her mother, who was cooking dinner.

SAFE HANDS: Dramatic surveillance footage captures the moment a teenager caught a 2-year-old girl after she fell from a second-floor apartment window in Istanbul. https://t.co/1ADSfHRbkn pic.twitter.com/8Eonjd4Zrv — ABC News (@ABC) June 28, 2019

Feuzi said he was concerned and stopped beneath the window. That’s when little Doha fell … right into his arms. Security camera video shows the toddler falling and Feuzi catching her in mid-air.

Doha had no injuries and Feuzi was hailed a hero by the girl’s family and the community.