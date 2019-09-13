HBO Developing New 'Game Of Thrones' Prequel About House Targaryen

HBO is preparing to move ahead with another “Game of Thrones” prequel, Deadline reports, with the network nearing a pilot order on the project. This would be the second “Game of Thrones” spinoff to get a pilot at HBO, with another untitled prequel, which stars Naomi Watts and is set thousands of years before the events of the original series, having wrapped production on its pilot over the summer. This second prequel would reportedly take place a little closer to the original series: about 300 years in the past, with Deadline reporting it “tracks the beginning of the end for House Targaryen.”

Video of Game Of Thrones: House Targaryen Feature (HBO)