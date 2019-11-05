Harry Potter’s Childhood Home Now Listed on AirBNB

November 5, 2019
Ever dream of savoring a bit of Harry Potter history? Well pack your bags for Lavenham, England, where Harry’s childhood home is now available to rent on AirBNB. The house appears in the fictional village of Godric’s Hollow, where Lily and James Potter lived with their son before their untimely death. Muggles are sure to flock to this spot, where a private one-bedroom rental is listed for a mere £110 ($142) per night. 

