Happy National Pickle Day

Today is National Pickle Day! Dill, Gherkin, Cornichon, Brined, Kosher Dill, Polish, Hungarian, Lime, Bread and Butter, Swedish and Danish, or Kool-Aid Pickle – whichever is your choice, eat them all day long. The term pickle comes from the Dutch word pekel, meaning brine. In the United States, the word pickle typically refers to a pickled cucumber.

Detroit's own McClure's Pickles are some very delicious pickles made right here in the Motor City! Enjoy this recipe!

Here’s a recipe if you need one!

Cool Ranch Pickles

Ingredients

McClure’s Sweet & Spicy Pickles

½ cups cool ranch flavored nacho chips, finely crushed

2 Tbsp. butter, melted

2 Tbsp. fresh parsley, finely chopped

1 tsp. cayenne pepper

Salt and black pepper, to taste

½ cup all-purpose flour

2 large eggs

Ranch dressing, for dipping

Directions

Preheat oven to 450°F.

Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.

Beat eggs in a medium bowl.

Mix crushed chips, butter, parsley, cayenne, salt and pepper and spread on a large plate.

Add flour to a medium bowl.

Pat dry a pickle spear with paper towels, and dredge in flour.

Move pickle spear to the egg mixture bowl and coat liberally with beaten eggs.

Dredge the pickles in the crushed chip mixture until fulled coated.

Place on baking sheet and repeat for all spears.

Bake for 15 minutes or until golden brown, turning spears over after 8 minutes.

Serve warm with ranch dressing.

Some more pickled facts:

– Each year in the United States, 5,200,000 pounds of pickles are consumed.

– Pickles are a great snack, low in calories and a good source of vitamin K, though they can be high in sodium.

– When served on a stick at festivals, fairs or carnivals, pickles are sometimes known as “stick pickles”.

– A rising trend in the United States is deep-fried pickles which have a breading or batter surrounding the pickle spear or slice.

– For thousands of years, pickles have been a popular food dating back to 2030 B.C. At that time, cucumbers were imported from India to the Tigris Valley where they were first preserved and eaten as pickles.

– Cleopatra attributed her good looks to her diet of pickles.

– Julius Caesar fed pickles to his troops believing that they lent physical and spiritual strength.