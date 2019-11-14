Happy National Pickle Day

November 14, 2019
WOMC Mornings With Stephen Clark and JoAnne Purtan
Categories: 
Detroit News
Entertainment
Features

Today is National Pickle Day! Dill, Gherkin, Cornichon, Brined, Kosher Dill, Polish, Hungarian, Lime, Bread and Butter, Swedish and Danish, or Kool-Aid Pickle – whichever is your choice, eat them all day long. The term pickle comes from the Dutch word pekel, meaning brine. In the United States, the word pickle typically refers to a pickled cucumber.

Detroit's own McClure's Pickles are some very delicious pickles made right here in the Motor City! Enjoy this recipe! 

Here’s a recipe if you need one! 

Cool Ranch Pickles

Ingredients

  • McClure’s Sweet & Spicy Pickles
  • ½ cups cool ranch flavored nacho chips, finely crushed
  • 2 Tbsp. butter, melted
  • 2 Tbsp. fresh parsley, finely chopped
  • 1 tsp. cayenne pepper
  • Salt and black pepper, to taste
  • ½ cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 large eggs
  • Ranch dressing, for dipping

 

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450°F.
  • Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.
  • Beat eggs in a medium bowl.
  • Mix crushed chips, butter, parsley, cayenne, salt and pepper and spread on a large plate.
  • Add flour to a medium bowl.
  • Pat dry a pickle spear with paper towels, and dredge in flour.
  • Move pickle spear to the egg mixture bowl and coat liberally with beaten eggs.
  • Dredge the pickles in the crushed chip mixture until fulled coated.
  • Place on baking sheet and repeat for all spears.
  • Bake for 15 minutes or until golden brown, turning spears over after 8 minutes.
  • Serve warm with ranch dressing.

Some more pickled facts:

– Each year in the United States, 5,200,000 pounds of pickles are consumed.

– Pickles are a great snack, low in calories and a good source of vitamin K, though they can be high in sodium.

– When served on a stick at festivals, fairs or carnivals, pickles are sometimes known as “stick pickles”.

– A rising trend in the United States is deep-fried pickles which have a breading or batter surrounding the pickle spear or slice.

– For thousands of years, pickles have been a popular food dating back to 2030 B.C.  At that time, cucumbers were imported from India to the Tigris Valley where they were first preserved and eaten as pickles.

– Cleopatra attributed her good looks to her diet of pickles.

– Julius Caesar fed pickles to his troops believing that they lent physical and spiritual strength.

Tags: 
McClure's Pickles
National Pickle Day