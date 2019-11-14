Happy National Pickle Day
Today is National Pickle Day! Dill, Gherkin, Cornichon, Brined, Kosher Dill, Polish, Hungarian, Lime, Bread and Butter, Swedish and Danish, or Kool-Aid Pickle – whichever is your choice, eat them all day long. The term pickle comes from the Dutch word pekel, meaning brine. In the United States, the word pickle typically refers to a pickled cucumber.
Detroit's own McClure's Pickles are some very delicious pickles made right here in the Motor City! Enjoy this recipe!
Here’s a recipe if you need one!
Cool Ranch Pickles
Ingredients
- McClure’s Sweet & Spicy Pickles
- ½ cups cool ranch flavored nacho chips, finely crushed
- 2 Tbsp. butter, melted
- 2 Tbsp. fresh parsley, finely chopped
- 1 tsp. cayenne pepper
- Salt and black pepper, to taste
- ½ cup all-purpose flour
- 2 large eggs
- Ranch dressing, for dipping
Directions
- Preheat oven to 450°F.
- Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Beat eggs in a medium bowl.
- Mix crushed chips, butter, parsley, cayenne, salt and pepper and spread on a large plate.
- Add flour to a medium bowl.
- Pat dry a pickle spear with paper towels, and dredge in flour.
- Move pickle spear to the egg mixture bowl and coat liberally with beaten eggs.
- Dredge the pickles in the crushed chip mixture until fulled coated.
- Place on baking sheet and repeat for all spears.
- Bake for 15 minutes or until golden brown, turning spears over after 8 minutes.
- Serve warm with ranch dressing.
Some more pickled facts:
– Each year in the United States, 5,200,000 pounds of pickles are consumed.
– Pickles are a great snack, low in calories and a good source of vitamin K, though they can be high in sodium.
– When served on a stick at festivals, fairs or carnivals, pickles are sometimes known as “stick pickles”.
– A rising trend in the United States is deep-fried pickles which have a breading or batter surrounding the pickle spear or slice.
– For thousands of years, pickles have been a popular food dating back to 2030 B.C. At that time, cucumbers were imported from India to the Tigris Valley where they were first preserved and eaten as pickles.
– Cleopatra attributed her good looks to her diet of pickles.
– Julius Caesar fed pickles to his troops believing that they lent physical and spiritual strength.