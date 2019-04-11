Happy National Pet Day

National Pet Day: A good day to show some love to our furry friends. It’s also a good day to adopt a pet – if you’ve been thinking about it – or just drop off supplies or a donation at your local shelter.

Do you like your pet(s) more than most people? What does your pet bring to your life that most humans don't?



If you had to pick between your pet and your partner -- who would you choose?



Most pet lovers can't even fathom that there are people out there who would just rather not have pets. Are you one of them? What about pets are you just not a fan of?