Happy National Pasta Day!

Today is National Pasta Day! Pasta is one of the world’s most favorite foods! Spaghetti, lasagna, rotini, tortellini – there are over 600 known pasta shapes. It’s delicious, it’s nutritious, it’s versatile. It can be enjoyed as a main course, or as a side dish.

Pasta Deals on National Pasta Day

Carrabba's Italian Grill

The deal: Order the Spaghetti Pomodoro or Linguine Positano with a soup or salad for just $10 because we're celebrating noodles, dammit.

When: October 17-20

Olive Garden

The deal: The pasta chain has brought back its Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion for a limited time. The bottomless bowl of starch starts at $10.99.

When: Ongoing

Applebee's

The deal: The neighborhood chain is serving up its new pasta and grill combos for $9.99. You get a grilled entrée with your choice of pasta dish.

When: Ongoing

Here are some fun facts about pasta:

– Pasta’s origins are ancient. Contrary to popular belief however, Marco Polo did not discover pasta in Asia and bring it to Italy. In fact, in 1279, a will drafted by Ponzio Bastone was found bequeathing a storage bin of macaroni when Marco Polo was still in the Far East.

– Early Romans used a very simple flour and water dough.

– Pasta is the Italian word for dough.

– Thomas Jefferson introduced pasta to the Americas after first tasting it in Naples, Italy. He was the American Ambassador to France at the time. In 1789, he brought the first pasta machine, along with crates of macaroni, back to the United States.

– Pasta became a common North American food in the late 19th century with the surge in Italian immigration.

-The BBC once put on a somber, hour-long television documentary that showed Italian farmers tending spaghetti vines, harvesting the golden strands by hand and carefully hanging them in the sun to ripen, then popping them into boiling water. It was, of course, an April Fool spoof, but the producers said about half the people who saw the program took it seriously.

– Fresh pasta (pasta fresca) is not necessarily better than dried pasta (pasta secce). It just made differently and tastes different. Dry pastas are made with just wheat and water. Fresh pastas add egg to the dough

– It is the shape of the noodle that gives pasta its name. Some examples:

Spaghetti – cord

Vermicelli – little worms

Rotini – spirals

Fettucine – small ribbons

Ravioli – little turnips

Capellini – fine hairs

Fusilli – little spindles

Cannelloni – tubes

Tortellini – little cakes

Penne – quills

Rigatoni – short, wide fluted tubes

Lasagna – broad, sometimes ruffled, ribbons of pasta

Linguini – little tongues

Conchiglie – shells