Happy 70th Birthday To 'The Boss' Bruce Springsteen

Happy Birthday to "The Boss" -- Bruce Springsteen -- who turns 70 today (September 23rd)!!! Earlier this month, Springsteen premiered his new big screen concert film, Western Stars, at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The movie hits theaters on October 25th, and prior to that will have Fathom Events screenings on October 19th and 23rd. Springsteen's latest album, also titled Western Stars, peaked at Number One in the UK and entered the Billboard 200 at Number Two. The collection, which is his 19th studio set, is his seventh to not feature the E Street Band.

On November 4th, Bruce Springsteen will once again headline the annual "Stand Up For Heroes" benefit at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. In addition to Jon Stewart, who appears every year, this year's comedy event will also feature John Oliver, Hasan Minhaj, Ronny Chieng, with other guests still to be announced.

Earlier this month, Springsteen released his latest archival concert, Capitol Theatre - Passaic, NJ - September 19th, 1978 -- the first official release of perhaps his most widely traded live show of all time. The release marks the fifth show culled from the E Street Band's legendary tour behind Springsteen's watershed fourth album, Darkness On The Edge Of Town.

The tracklisting to Capitol Theatre - Passaic, NJ - September 19th, 1978 is: "Badlands," "Streets Of Fire," "Spirit In The Night," "Darkness On The Edge Of Town," "Independence Day," "The Promised Land" "Prove It All Night," "Racing In The Street," "Thunder Road," "Meeting Across The River," "Jungleland," "Kitty's Back," "Fire," "Candy's Room," "Because The Night," "Point Blank," "Not Fade Away / She's The One," "Backstreets," "Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)," "4th Of July, Asbury Park (Sandy)," "Born To Run," "Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out," "Detroit Medley," and "Raise Your Hand."

Springsteen's Tony-award winning show Springsteen On Broadway premiered on Netflix last December, coinciding with the production's 236th and final show at Manhattan's Walter Kerr Theatre. Springsteen On Broadway was based on his best-selling autobiography Born To Run and features a 14-song set featuring Springsteen telling his personal narrative with his acoustic guitar and piano. The show featured a special two-song appearance by his wife and E Street Band member Patti Scialfa.

In 2014 Springsteen scored his 11th career Number One album with High Hopes. The collection was released on January 14th and sold 99,000 copies in its first week, according to Nielsen SoundScan. Having previously tied with Elvis Presley -- who also had 10 LP chart-toppers -- for the third most Number One albums, Springsteen has now bumped "The King" to fourth place, and now sits behind Jay-Z, who has 13 Number One albums, and the Beatles who lead the way with 19 albums having hit the top spot. In April 2014, Springsteen followed the set up with American Beauty, a four-song EP originally released as a vinyl-only release as part of Record Store Day.

Bruce Springsteen says that there's always been a form of interactive journalism in his songs, in which his fans can experience situations that differ from their lives first hand: "My job was always to put you in somebody else's shoes and have you walk a while in those shoes. You're out there, and you feel what's in the air out there, and you feel what's on people's minds. People are looking for ways to try to get a handle and make sense of what's happening."

Springsteen, who's released four acoustically-based solo albums over the years, admits that it's a different process writing for himself versus writing for an E Street Band project: "There's just something -- it's a different thought process when I think about writing for that group of musicians, and it tends. . . I think I tend to be more direct in some ways, y'know? I expand, maybe, my scope in some fashion. It's something just about what the band is after all these years that makes me think a little bit differently, so I'm, I'm excited about doing that."

He says that he still takes pride in the fact that since the band's reformation in 1999, they've consistently played to the top of their -- or any other band's -- game: "It's the long, long ride that it's all about. It's that I've had these guys and these ladies at my side and we've made it this far, and that we're here to do it. It's the consistency. . . Professionalism is alive and well, we hope. We just want to carry on and give some people some smiles and some inspiration."

Steve Van Zandt says that Springsteen and the band are just as committed to each other and their fans today as they were upon forming: "We are an ongoing concern here, still creating things. Bruce is still writing, y'know, fantastic things and vital things and he's very, very much inspired and motivated to continue doing things as we have all along. We don't go onstage with a different attitude. We're the same as we were when we were 25. It's great, it's a tribute to our audience that they really support that."

Bassist Garry Tallent remains the longest surviving member of the original E Street Band still making music with Springsteen. He recalled how he came into “The Boss’” employ: “He had just broken up Steel Mill, which was a four-piece, Led Zeppelin-based kind of a band, and wanted to expand the band and go into a more R&B direction. And I came in -- I was working with (keyboardist) Dave Sancious in another band, and we start of came in together. And that as about. . . (laughs) that was the story.”

Shortly before his death in 2008, E Street Band co-founder and organist Danny Federici explained that Springsteen was nothing if not his own man: “Bruce is Bruce. He does what he wants, when he wants it, and he changes his mind all the time."

Max Weinberg began drumming for Springsteen in 1974 and rates it far above any other musical experiences he's ever had: "Well, there's only one Bruce Springsteen, and what he does is singular and unique. And as a member of his band, I got to see that up close, and most of the time from behind. But it's so much fun to play with Bruce and the E Street Band, you have no idea. For me, as a drummer, as a young kid growing up, playing with Bruce all those years, and the band, it was every little kid's dream come true for me."

Back in 2007, when Patti Scialfa was heading out on the road with the E Street Band in support of "The Boss'" Magic album, we asked if her and Bruce's kids were used to having parents whose "office" is out on the road: "Yeah, of course. We've been touring since they were young, and when they were born they were always out on the road, now they have a pretty big life of their own and school -- so they don't like to leave school now. And sometimes I can drag them out on a weekend. They don't want to be on the road right now. In the summer they like the road, 'cause they can bring a friend and they're free. But usually they miss a lot of schoolwork and they don't like that. And then they have their own lives and their own friends. So, we're home every three days."

By the time Springsteen finally hit the studio in June 1977 to record Darkness On The Edge Of Town following a particularly vicious lawsuit with his original manager, producer, and publisher Mike Appel, Springsteen had a backlog of 70 songs -- which included both the Darkness album -- as well as the album he would've recorded directly after Born To Run. Manager/producer Jon Landau says that as the sessions progressed, Springsteen discarded anything resembling an overt pop hit: "The two biggest songs that were written for the Darkness album and were recorded by us; 'Fire' and 'Because The Night' didn't make it onto the album. One thing about Bruce, is if he thought something was going to be a hit, and he didn't want to be represented by that hit, he'd just leave them off that record."

Keyboardist Roy Bittan first joined the E Street Band in 1974 and was the only member to tour with him during his 1992/1993 world tour with "the other band." He says that he's amazed at what Springsteen has been able to accomplish over the years: "I think he had tremendous pressures on him early in his career, he had a lot of trouble early in his career. Y'know, he had that terrible lawsuit that went down. So I think, y'know, he's come through a lot and he's, he's a survivor."

In 1999 Bono inducted Springsteen into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and paid tribute to "The Boss" both as an artist and as a man: "For me and the rest of the 'U2-ers,' it wasn't just the way he described the world, it was the way he negotiated it. It was a map, a book of instructions of how to be in the business but not of it. Generous is a word you could us to describe the way he treated us. Decency is another, but these words can box you in. I remember when Bruce was headlining Amnesty International's tour for prisoners of conscience, I remember thinking, 'Wow, if ever there was a prisoner of conscience, it's Bruce Springsteen.' Integrity can be a yoke, a pain in the ass, when your songs are taking you to a part of town people don't expect to see you."

Bruce Springsteen prides himself that throughout his career -- be it on the stage or in the studio -- the thread of where he comes from is still fully evident and ringing true: "My heroes, a lot of my heroes, the people that came before me lose something when they lost a little sense of -- I hate to say their 'roots' -- 'cause you can go anyplace and you can take it with you anywhere you go. It's not, it's not necessarily being in a physical place -- although that may help somewhat. But it's just that sense of your own history and what your initial motivations were. What the point was in the beginning."

At the premiere of his latest concert film, Western Stars, Springsteen explained to the crowd at the Toronto International Film Festival that his recent autobiography, Broadway show, and now the Western Stars movie are all connected and helped inform the following project: "Maybe it's part of the act of gettin' older, but the book came very organically, and then, from the book, the play came, and really, from the play, this, sort of, is an extension of some of the tying up of philosophical threads that I've been working on my whole life. I mean, like I say at the beginning of the picture, there's two sides to the American character; there's the solitary side and the side that years for connection and community. That's just been a lifetime trip for me. And trying to get from one to the other. How to reconcile those two things."

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN FAST FACTS

Bruce Springsteen was born in Long Branch, New Jersey to Adele Ann Zirilli Springsteen and Douglas Frederick Springsteen, and raised in nearby Freehold, New Jersey. His mother was a legal secretary and his father worked several jobs, including working in a rug mill, as a prison guard, and as a bus driver.

Although Springsteen's mother was Italian, his father -- who was Irish -- was nicknamed "Dutch" due to his surname and his small amount of Northern European ancestry.

Springsteen has one older sister, Virginia "Ginny" Springsteen, and one younger, Pamela "Pammy" Springsteen. Virgina became pregnant at 17 while still in high school. She and her husband's early relationship was immortalized in the Springsteen classic 1980 ballad "The River."

In the late '70s, Pam Springsteen moved to Hollywood in hopes of kick-starting an acting career. She was featured in Fast Times At Ridgemont High and lived for a while with Sean Penn. She's now a leading entertainment photographer. Springsteen paid homage to her teenage years in the song "Ricki Wants A Man Of Her Own."

Springsteen first marriage to actress Julianne Phillips lasted just under four years, ending in divorce in 1989.

He and Patti Scialfa have been romantically linked since 1988 and were married in 1991. They have three children: Evan James Springsteen, 29; Jessica Rae Springsteen, 27; and Sam Ryan Springsteen, 25.

Although they had been performing together since the '60s, Steve Van Zandt only officially joined the E Street Band during the recording of 1975's Born To Run. Van Zandt eventually earned co-producer credits for 1980's The River and 1984's Born In The U.S.A.

Video of Bruce Springsteen - Born in the U.S.A.

Springsteen inducted his heroes Roy Orbison, Bob Dylan, and Creedence Clearwater Revival into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Most recently, he inducted his contemporaries and friends U2 and Jackson Browne into the Hall.

For years people have been confused as to the exact make of Springsteen's signature guitar -- as found on the album covers of Born To Run, Live 1975-85, Human Touch, Greatest Hits, and Wrecking Ball. The guitar features a Fender Esquire neck made between 1958 and 1960, with a Fender Telecaster body refinished sometime in the late-'60s or early-'70s.

Video of Bruce Springsteen - Born to Run (Official Music Video)

Three of the standout tracks on 1980's The River were actually holdover's from 1978's Darkness On The Edge Of Town; "Sherry Darling," "Independence Day," and "Drive All Night."

"Drive All Night" was born out of Springsteen's epic live performances of Born To Run's "Backstreets."

Springsteen originally recorded 1984's "Cover Me" as a demo for Donna Summer, but was convinced by producer/manager Jon Landau to keep the song for himself. He later gave Summer a bland re-write of the tune called "Protection."

Video of Bruce Springsteen - Glory Days (Official Video)

Prior to the E Street Band, Springsteen's other groups were the Castiles, Earth, Child, Steel Mill, the Bruce Springsteen Band, and Dr. Zoom & The Sonic Boom.

The E Street Band got its name from the street where original keyboardist David Sancious lived.

Original E Street Band drummer Vini "Mad Dog" Lopez was fired from the band for fighting. A successful golf pro, Lopez now leads a reformed version of Steel Mill with Springsteen's blessing.

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN GRAMMY AWARDS

1984: Best Rock Vocal Performance, Male, "Dancing In The Dark"

Video of Bruce Springsteen - Dancing In the Dark

1987: Best Rock Vocal Performance, Male, "Tunnel Of Love"

1994: Song Of The Year, "Streets Of Philadelphia"

1994: Best Rock Song, "Streets Of Philadelphia"

Video of Bruce Springsteen - Streets of Philadelphia (Official Music Video)

1994: Best Rock Vocal Performance, Solo "Streets Of Philadelphia"

1994: Best Song Written Specifically For A Motion Picture or Television, "Streets Of Philadelphia"

1996: Best Contemporary Folk Album, The Ghost Of Tom Joad

2002: Best Rock Album, The Rising

2002: Best Rock Song, "The Rising"

2002: Best Male Rock Vocal Performance, "The Rising"

2003: Best Rock Performance by A Duo or Group with Vocal, "Disorder In The House" with Warren Zevon

2004: Best Solo Rock Vocal Performance, "Code Of Silence"

2005: Best Solo Rock Vocal Performance, "Devils & Dust"

2006: Best Traditional Folk Album, The Seeger Sessions: We Shall Overcome

2006: Best Long Form Music Video, Wings For Wheels: The Making Of 'Born To Run'

2007: Best Solo Rock Vocal Performance, "Radio Nowhere"

2007: Best Rock Song, "Radio Nowhere"

2007: Best Rock Instrumental Performance, "Once Upon A Time In The West"

2007: Best Rock Song, "Girls In Their Summer Clothes"

2009: Best Solo Rock Vocal Performance, "Working On A Dream"

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS

1994: Best Original Song, "Streets Of Philadelphia" from Philadelphia

2009: Best Original Song, "The Wrestler" from The Wrestler

Video of (Official Video) Bruce Springsteen - &quot;The Wrestler&quot; (Long Version)

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN ACADEMY AWARDS

1993: Best Original Song, "Streets Of Philadelphia" from Philadelphia

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN TONY AWARDS

2018: Special Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre