Hacked Billboard On I-75 Shows Pornographic Video

Authorities in Auburn Hills are investigating after a digital billboard at the side of a busy highway played a pornographic video for about 20 minutes. Auburn Hills police said officers responded to the east side of Interstate 75, south of M-9, about 11 p.m. Saturday when drivers reported seeing a pornographic video playing on the screen, which faces both north and south. Police witnessed the video playing and were able to contact Triple Communications, the owner of the billboard, to have the video stopped. The video is believed to have played for about 15 to 20 minutes. An investigation has been opened into how the explicit video ended up on the billboard.

For about 20 minutes over the weekend, porn played on an interstate billboard outside Detroit. https://t.co/hh9P9I74FV — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 1, 2019