Greatest Hits Tidbits: David Bowie "Changes" & Blondie "Call Me"

David Bowie: "Changes"

Album: Hunky Dory

Year: 1971

Background: In the liner notes to his Sound and Vision box set, David Bowie says, "'Changes' started out as a parody of a nightclub song," and it was "kind of [a] throwaway." Bowie's co-producer, Ken Scott, agrees that the song's longevity is surprising, and that he was also amazed at how long it took for Bowie to become a star here.

Ken Scott, who co-produced the Hunky Dory album with David Bowie, on how the success of “Changes” surprised them.

”At the time, I would never ever have guessed that ‘Changes’ would be the classic that it finished up being. We all felt when we were recording that it would break in America before it broke anywhere else. It finished up being the complete opposite. It took five years to break over here and we had number ones throughout the rest of the world. It was strange.”

BLONDIE- "CALL ME"

Spent six weeks at number-one during April and May 1980.

Theme of the movie American Giggolo.

Soundtrack producer Giorgio Moroder first wanted Stevie Nicks to contribute a song, but she was contractually prohibited from working for another label.

Debbie Harry was hired to add lyrics to Moroder's melody.

No member of Blondie appears in the song's video -- which features a New York City cab driver.

Same title but nothing else in common with identically titled hits by Chris Montez (from 1966), Aretha Franklin (1970) and Skyy (1982).

Guitarist Chris Stein recalls one of Blondie's weirdest nights from the band's early years in Europe.. OC: ...low defining points, too. :16

"One, in Amsterdam at the Paradiso when we had to dress as security or police to get into the place and had decoy Blondie members, which was very Hard Day's Night-Beatlemania. There was some brilliant shows, there were some horrible shows. There are low defining points, too."