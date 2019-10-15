Grandfather Pranks Family One Last Time From Beyond The Grave

Some people really have the best last wishes. Video footage of a funeral in Ireland shows a deceased grandfather talking from beyond the grave. The funeral-goers are amused and laugh at the prank. It was Shay Bradley's last laugh-- the father-of-four from Kilnamanagh, Dublin, passed away last week following a long illness. In the video, after his casket is lowered into the ground, his voice can be heard saying "Hello?" followed by the sound of knocking on wood. The group first looks shocked and then breaks into laughter when they realize the voice is coming from a speaker. They all crack up when his voice says, "It's f****** dark in here!" The clip finishes with him singing lyrics from a Neil Diamond song: "Hello again...hello. I just called to say...goodbye." One of his granddaughters posted the footage online, and it's since gone viral.

My grandad wanted everyone leaving his funeral with a smile on his face❤️and that’s exactly what he got,I’m so proud #shayslastlaugh pic.twitter.com/zy8zgD8EpL — Chloe Kiernan (@chloekiernan08) October 13, 2019