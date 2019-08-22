WATCH: Cop Removes Cup From Skunk's Head; Gets Sprayed Immediately

No good deed goes unpunished. The Cambridge Police Department in Massachusetts shared a video showing Officer McGinty approaching a skunk with its head stuck in a yogurt container and removing the trash from the animal's head. As a reward, the skunk sprayed him. The panicked skunk then sprayed McGinty as a “stinky punishment.” “Special shout out to our fleet maintenance crew too, as they had to tackle the deskunking of Officer McGinty’s vehicle,” the department said.

A skunk with a plastic yogurt cup stuck on its head sprayed an unlucky police officer trying to help it out -- pic.twitter.com/XhwZuewC8K — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) August 22, 2019