WATCH: Cop Removes Cup From Skunk's Head; Gets Sprayed Immediately

August 22, 2019
No good deed goes unpunished. The Cambridge Police Department in Massachusetts shared a video showing Officer McGinty approaching a skunk with its head stuck in a yogurt container and removing the trash from the animal's head. As a reward, the skunk sprayed him. The panicked skunk then sprayed McGinty as a “stinky punishment.” “Special shout out to our fleet maintenance crew too, as they had to tackle the deskunking of Officer McGinty’s vehicle,” the department said.

