GM Closing Plants In Michigan, Ohio, Canada With Thousands Of Layoffs

Sad news from General Motors. They announced that they will be closing 5 plants amid slow car sales, two of them in Detroit. The plants closing are the Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant and Warren transmission operations plant, which will cease production in 2019.

The closing will layoff 1,542 workers at the Hamtramack plant and 335 in Warren. these layoffs are a part of the 14,700 factory and white-collar workers that will lose their jobs.

Also closing will be plants in Ohio, maryland and Ontario. The plants currently build cars that won't be sold in the U.S. after next year, including the Chevrolet Volt, Buick LaCrosse, Cadillac CT6, Chevrolet Cruz compact, and Chevrolet Impala.