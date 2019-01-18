Gladys Knight To Sing National Anthem At The Super Bowl

The NFL has announced that Gladys Knight has been tapped to sing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.

“I am proud to use my voice to unite and represent our country in my hometown of Atlanta,” she said in a statement. “The NFL recently announced their new social justice platform Inspire Change, and I am honored to be a part of its inaugural year.”

Video of Super Bowl LIII National Anthem Reveal

In a video announcing her performance she adds, “I hope that this anthem will touch people in a different way. We’ve been singing it forever, but this time I would hope that [people] will feel it so deeply that it will lift them to a higher place. That’s what I feel when I sing this song. This is who we are, this is how we are and this is what we do. Get ready, Atlanta. I’m coming home!”

Super Bowl LIII airs live from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on CBS February 3, at 6:30 p.m. ET.