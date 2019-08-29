'Ghostbusters' To Return To Theaters For 35th Anniversary

The 1984 sci-fi comedy classic “Ghostbusters” is returning to theaters to celebrate its 35th anniversary. Fathom Events will bring the film back into theaters for two nights only on Sunday, October 6th and Thursday, October 10th. The special 35th-anniversary presentation of includes an introduction reuniting key members of the film’s cast, who share the memories of working on the beloved film. The introduction also includes rarely seen alternate takes from some of the film’s most famous scenes. Tickets are now available at the Fathom Events website and at participating box offices.

Video of Ghostbusters (8/8) The Stay Puft Marshmallow Man Movie CLIP - (1984) HD

“Ghostbusters” was nominated for two Academy Awards, one for Best Effects, Visual Effects and another for Best Music, Original Song for Ray Parker Jr.’s title theme. The film’s cast includes Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, and Ernie Hudson. Ghostbusters was written by Aykroyd and Ramis, produced and directed by Ivan Reitman, and also stars Sigourney Weaver, Rick Moranis, Annie Potts, and William Atherton. Ghostbusters opened on June 8, 1984, topping the box office charts in its opening weekend and remaining in theaters for a total of 30 weeks. The title song reached the top spot on the Billboard Top 100 chart and was a national bestseller for more than 20 weeks.

Video of Ray Parker Jr. - Ghostbusters (Official Music Video)

The film spawned a 1989 sequel, “Ghostbusters II,” with the original cast returning. In 2016, a third film, “Ghostbusters: Answer the Call,” was released, featuring a new cast of characters. A fourth film, tentatively titled “Ghostbusters 2020,” is in the works. That film will be a direct sequel to “Ghostbusters II” and is directed by Jason Reitman, son of Ivan Reitman.