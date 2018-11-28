Gender Reveal Accident Causes Wildfire That Burns 45,000 Acres

The U.S. Forest Service has released a video showing a gender reveal party that caused a large and costly wildfire in Arizona last year.

37-year-old Dennis Dickey, an off-duty Border Patrol agent in Tucson, shot a target containing a blue substance to indicate that his wife was expecting a baby boy. But the target also contained tannerite, a highly explosive substance that caused a large fireball. The large field of dry grass surrounding the target immediately burst into flames and set off a quick-spreading brush fire that went on to burn up 47,000 acres and cause $8 million in damages.

Dickey pleaded guilty to causing the fire and was sentenced to five years probation. He was also ordered to pay a fine of $500 a month for the next 20 years and $8.1 million in restitution.