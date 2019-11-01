The Game Of Thrones Starbucks Cup Culprit Has Been Revealed

HBO’s “Game of Thrones” is famous for many things, but the last season of the mega-hit was rife with bloopers that fans pounced on. Arguably the most notable was the appearance during a pivotal season of a Starbucks coffee cup. On “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon,” Clarke admits that she knows who did it. “We had like a party before the Emmys recently, and Conleth Hill, who plays Varys, who’s sitting next to me in that scene, he pulls me aside and he’s like, ‘Emilia, I’ve got to tell you something. I’ve got to tell you something, love. The coffee cup was mine!’ It was his! It was Conleth’s coffee cup. He said so!”

Video of Daenerys vs. Varys: Emilia Clarke Reveals Conleth Hill&#039;s Coffee Cup-gate Confession