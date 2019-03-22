Game Of Thrones Star Emilia Clarke Suffered Two Brain Aneurysms

Emilia Clarke suffered two brain aneurysms in the early days of Game of Thrones. The star made the revelation in an essay published in The New Yorker Thursday.

She said her first aneurysm came in 2011 while working out with her trainer. She wrote, "I was so fatigued that I could barely put on my sneakers. When I started my workout, I had to force myself through the first few exercises."

After she "proceeded to be violently, voluminously ill," Emilia was taken to a hospital, where she received her diagnosis -- "a subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH), a life-threatening type of stroke, caused by bleeding into the space surrounding the brain."

She said that "in my worst moments, I wanted to pull the plug" and "asked the medical staff to let me die."

Clarke then underwent a "minimally invasive" surgery.

A second operation followed in 2013 when a smaller aneurysm on the other side of her brain finally "popped." But the procedure failed and the actress woke up "screaming in pain." She endured yet another operation -- and this time they had to go through her skull.

"I lost all hope," she said, but has since recovered. "In the years since my second surgery I have healed beyond my most unreasonable hopes," she wrote. "I feel endless gratitude—to my mum and brother, to my doctors and nurses, to my friends."