Funny video shows train commuter shaving... shaving cream and all

A man travelling on the Northeast Corridor line of New Jersey Transit was caught on video giving himself a shave. A fellow rider taped the man and put the video up on Twitter. Some tweeted that they were impressed by the man’s shaving skills while others felt “grossed out.” According to riders, after the man shaved he ordered himself a beer. NJ Transit says that the commuter was violating the agency’s rules by shaving on the train.

Welcome to NJ TRANSIT!!! pic.twitter.com/ie9SR2UDnJ — Pete Bentivegna (@pbenti007) September 13, 2018