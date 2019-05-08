First Photos Of Royal Baby

Just two days after he was born, the new royal baby has been introduced to the world. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared their new baby boy to the world on the steps of St. George's Hall in the Windsor Castle. The baby was born Monday morning and weighed in at 7lbs, 3oz.

There was something that caught the eye of some viewers. Breaking royal tradition, Prince Harry was the one holding the new boy boy. It has been tradition that the mother is carrying the baby when they are introduced to the world.

Congrats to the new parents on the beautiful new baby!