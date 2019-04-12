The Final Season Premiere For Game Of Thrones Is This Weekend

The final season of Game of Thrones kicks off on HBO on Sunday at 9 p.m.

The season will have just six episodes, though the final four of them will clock in at 80 minutes. Some questions yet to be answered:

Obviously, who will take the Iron Throne? Daenerys Targaryen? Cersei Lannister? Someone else? Nobody at all?

Will Jon Snow have a final showdown with the Night King? Who will win?

What is the fate of the diminutive Tyrion Lannister?

Will Anya Stark survive? What about Sansa Stark?

And will the humans manage to defeat the White Walkers?

What we do know is that the epic final battle scene took 11 weeks to film, and it promises to make TV history.

Video of Game of Thrones | Season 8 | Official Trailer (HBO)

Come again? Kit Harington’s descriptoon of the final scene of Game of Thrones—of which much ink has already been spilled—is a head-scratcher.

"It couldn't have been more of a wet fart of a scene," he told InStyle. Uhhh….?

"I think I got my final day changed about 18 times, to the point where I didn't know when it was. I was like, ‘Just don't tell me.' Then it came, and I had that final scene, which was very average," he explained. "I was just walking somewhere with Liam [Cunningham, who plays Davos Seaworth] and Jacob [Anderson, who plays Grey Worm]. It couldn't have been more of a wet fart of a scene."

But after the, er, anticlimax, he said he freaked out.

"But I completely broke down after it. I'd seen Peter Dinklage do his last scene earlier in the day, and he broke down. I'd been at other people's wraps, like Sophie Turner's. You just saw them collapse. And it happened to me. It was a beautifully weighted ending. Then it was like, ‘OK, I'm actually done with this show. I love it. It's my pride and joy, and it's been a pleasure to be a part of it, but I'm done,'" he said.

GOT BABY!

Harington says he is looking ahead to his future gig.

"The most important job I'll ever have is about to finish... Well, not the most. Hopefully I'll be a father."

Harington, as fans know, married fellow GOT star Rose Leslie.

"I think almost the worst thing about falling in love with Rose and marrying her is that it's going to be very hard to work with her again," he says. "Working opposite her was one of the highlights of my life and career. I don't know when, if ever, I'm going to get to do that again, because we're married now, and it's hard to work opposite your wife."