KISS: Final Date Is Set

KISS says the road will truly end on July 17th, 2021 in New York City. On board the KISS Kruise this weekend, Paul Stanley finally answered the question fans have been asking. "When is the last show? We're here to tell you that the End of the Road comes to an end on July 17th, 2021 in New York City."

The venue is likely to be either the Mets' Citi Field or Yankee Stadium.

Next year's End of the Road U.S. routing was also revealed. The tour begins February 1st in Manchester, New Hampshire and runs through March 15th in Biloxi, Mississippi. Details on venues and tickets sales were not announced.

Central and South America follow in late April and May. Then Europe in June and July and another U.S. leg from August 28th in Mansfield, Massachusetts through October 3rd in Ft. Worth, Texas.

The 10th KISS Kruise will take place October 30th to November 4th, 2010.