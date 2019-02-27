Fiat Chrysler Bringing 6,500 Jobs With $4.5 Billion Investment In Detroit

For the first time in 30 years, a new assembly plant will be opened in Detroit! Fiat Chrysler announced yesterday that they will be reviving the long-idled Mack II plant on the city's East Side. The new plant will create 4,000 jobs and bring production of the Jeep Grand Cherokee, including the new 3-Row and plug-in hybrid version of the hugely popular vehicle.

Also in Detroit, Fiat Chrysler plans to invest $900 million at its Jefferson North plant to retool for continued production of the Dodge Durango and the Jeep Grand Cherokee. The move would add 1,100 new jobs at that plant for a total of nearly 5,000 new jobs in the city.

