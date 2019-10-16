Felicity Huffman Reports To Jail

Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman reported to prison on Tuesday. She is serving a 14-day sentence for her role in the college admission scandal.

“Felicity Huffman reported today for sentencing to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, CA.,” a representative for the actress said in a statement.

“Ms. Huffman is prepared to serve the term of imprisonment Judge Talwani ordered as one part of the punishment she imposed for Ms. Huffman’s actions. She will begin serving the remainder of the sentence Judge Talwani imposed — one year of supervised release, with conditions including 250 hours of community service — when she is released,” the statement added, referring to Boston federal Judge Indira Talwani’s order last month.

In May, the Emmy-winner pleaded guilty to paying $15,000 to Rick Singer in a bid to help her daughter cheat on the SATs.

A source tells People she’s ready to face the music. “She’s embarrassed and just ready to get this behind her,” the source says. “She wants to serve her time and move forward.”

Huffman is hoping to repair strained relations with her family, including William H. Macy, and daughters Sophia and Georgia. “They are talking a lot and spending lots of time together,” the insider said. “They’re going for walks, playing board games and having family dinners. They are a solid group and they are leaning on each other for support.”