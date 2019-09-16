Felicity Huffman Sentenced To 14 Days In Jail Over College Admissions Scandal

Felicity Huffman, the first parent to be sentenced in the college admissions scandal, has received two weeks in prison. The former “Desperate Housewives” star was sentenced to 14 days of prison time on Friday after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. She was also hit with a $30,000 fine and will need to perform 250 hours of community service with a year of supervised release. Huffman was one of more than 30 parents charged earlier this year in what prosecutors described as the largest college admissions scam to be prosecuted by the Department of Justice, and she has admitted she paid $15,000 to have her daughter’s SAT corrected. Prosecutors recommended Huffman serve a month in jail, while her lawyers asked for one year of probation. Following Huffman’s sentencing, all eyes are on Lori Loughlin, the other high-profile actress charged in the scandal. Unlike Huffman, Loughlin, who is accused of paying $500,000 to get her daughters admitted to college by falsely designated them as recruits for a sport they don’t play, has pleaded not guilty.