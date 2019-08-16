FCC Proposes 9-8-8 As New Suicide Prevention Hotline

The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday approved a measure to create a national three-digit phone number – similar to 911 for emergencies – that connects with the National Suicide Prevention Hotline. The FCC Wireline Competition Bureau and Office of Economics and Analytics submitted a joint report to Congress outlining the proposal to use 9-8-8 for the hotline. President Trump signed a law last year that ordered the FCC to select a number that’s easy to remember during crisis.

If established, the number will provide assistance with suicide prevention and mental health. The FCC said now is a critical time for “rapid access to crisis intervention.” The proposal must undergo a public review period and final FCC vote before it can take effect. Statistics show that between 1999 and 2016, the number of suicides increased in 49 of the 50 states – and the growth was greater than 20% in half of them. About 2,000 more suicides were reported between 2016 and 2017, the FCC report said.