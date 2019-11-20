FartGate: Did This Politician Fart On Live TV?

California Congressman Eric Swalwell insists he did not fart during a live interview with MSNBC’s Hardball with Chris Matthews.

A loud noise was clearly heard while Swalwell was speaking, and while Swalwell admits it sounded funny, he denies passing gas. But he if he denied it, who supplied it? Hardball put out a tweet putting the conspiracy theories to rest, explaining that the noise was from a coffee mug scraping across the desk.

OMFG SOUND ON pic.twitter.com/StziH3Yh49 — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) November 19, 2019