Facebook Launches Dating App

It's "Facebook official!" Facebook is launching a new dating app in the U.S. The app is called Facebook Dating and it's free to use. The social media giant announced the news yesterday (September 5th) and said that it combines dater profiles with an algorithm dedicated to matchmaking. It will also intergrate the app with Instagram. Nathan Sharp, product manager of Facebook Dating said in a statement, "Today, we're launching Facebook Dating in the U.S. We're also giving people the ability to integrate their Instagram posts directly into their Facebook Dating profile and giving people the ability to add Instagram followers to their Secret Crush lists, in addition to Facebook friends." Sharp said users will be able to link Facebook and Instagram profiles to Dating by the end of the year. The app has been tested out in 19 other countries.

Facebook Dating, which has existed in other countries since last year, launched in the US today in the hope that Facebook can compete with existing dating apps like Tinder, Bumble, and OKCupid.



