Emojis Are Coming To License Plates

License plates are generally fairly boring, but they're about to get more interesting-- at least in Australia. Personalized Plates Queensland says the state's available vanity plates will be expanded to include emoji symbols, all faces, of laugh out loud, wink, sunglasses, heart eyes, and smile on March 1st. The emoji plates will also include three letters and two numbers. Queensland Law Society president Bill Potts said he's disappointed the emoji can't change depending on the driver's mood, saying, "I'm still a big believer in the turd. If someone is in real trouble, the smiling turd should come up."